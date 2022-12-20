On the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed his work for the company, and how they are interested in doing a special project where they visit hospitals and help people about to turn the corner. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’ll do whatever AEW asks of him:

Whether it’s managing Lance or doing something behind the scenes trying to help kids. I’ve been approached to do something where we visit hospitals and stuff and I’m very very excited to do it. It’s near and dear to my heart, hopefully we’re able to hit some rehab [centers] too where we can talk to some people and help them break the corner.

Says he hopes they give him an opportunity:

I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.

