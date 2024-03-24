Jake “The Snake” Roberts is going to remain “#AllElite” for the foreseeable future.

The pro wrestling legend has reportedly signed a new one-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend made the announcement during the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Snake Pit.”

“Well folks, just to let you know, you’re gonna be looking at me on AEW for another year,” Roberts stated during the episode. “That’s right, they re-signed me so that’s great news.”

He concluded, “Looking forward to doing it.”

Roberts has primarily been used as the manager for “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer throughout his run in AEW, which began when he initially joined the promotion back in 2020.

Check out the complete episode of “The Snake Pit” podcast with Jake “The Snake” Roberts referenced above at Apple.com. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.