James Drake is feeling grateful.

The Grizzled Young Veteran made his TNA debut at this past Saturday’s Hard To Kill premium live event, he and his tag partner Zack Gibson’s first big matchup since their WWE contracts expired. Drake writes about how meaningful the matchup was for him, adding later that it is always important to chase your dreams.

You only live once. I can’t put into words how much this meant to me. Life is good. Life will continue to be good. If you’ve got dreams, chase them. You owe it to yourself. @IMPACTWRESTLING roster…Grit. Your. Teeth.

The Grizzled Young Veterans competed in a multi-man matchup for the TNA tag team titles. Unfortunately for G.Y.V. the champs, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), would emerge victorious.