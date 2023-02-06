Jamie Hayter has high praise for Hikaru Shida, and hopes to face her again soon.

The AEW Women’s Champion spoke about the former champion during her recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where she reflected on their showdown a few weeks ago in the main event of Dynamite, a matchup that many called one of the best women’s matches in AEW history. Hayter not only wants a rematch, but hopes to be able to face Shida on a bigger stage.

I would happily wrestle Shida, she is the real deal. She almost made me believe I might not beat her. But I loved the challenge. I think doing it on a bigger stage at a PPV will make things much more intense and raise the stakes even higher. Having that ‘big match feel’ always escalates the situation and I think she has even more to give. I want the challenge.

Hayter will be taking on The Bunny on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in an Eliminator Matchup.

