Former WWE star Jamie Noble had his final match at Sunday’s WWE live event in Charleston, WV.

Noble is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He previously wrestled on a WWE show in 2015 during his days in the J&J Security.

For one more match, Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) to defeat The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn in the main event.

https://twitter.com/BrysonButcher10/status/1602127249175617543

JAMIE NOBLE IS THE SECRET PARTNER FOR BRAUN AND FRIENDS IN THE EIGHT-MAN MAIN EVENT #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/lqacbJyzxu — Tom Bragg (@TomBraggSports) December 12, 2022

Jamie Noble looks like he has more than a few matches left in him. pic.twitter.com/5pvr8fFRGm — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 12, 2022

Noble said the following on Instagram last month about the match: