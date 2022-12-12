Former WWE star Jamie Noble had his final match at Sunday’s WWE live event in Charleston, WV.
Noble is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He previously wrestled on a WWE show in 2015 during his days in the J&J Security.
For one more match, Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) to defeat The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn in the main event.
https://twitter.com/BrysonButcher10/status/1602127249175617543
.@WWENoble is warming up for his final match tonight at #WWECharleston! pic.twitter.com/Hm1X0Isgtu
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2022
JAMIE NOBLE IS THE SECRET PARTNER FOR BRAUN AND FRIENDS IN THE EIGHT-MAN MAIN EVENT #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/lqacbJyzxu
— Tom Bragg (@TomBraggSports) December 12, 2022
Jamie Noble looks like he has more than a few matches left in him. pic.twitter.com/5pvr8fFRGm
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 12, 2022
Noble said the following on Instagram last month about the match:
“It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!”