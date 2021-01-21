Chad Gable appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and indicated that WWE Producer Jason Jordan is working towards a potential in-ring return.

Jordan suffered a neck injury in February 2018 and has been out of action since undergoing surgery. It had been reported that he was planning a return at times, but WWE transitioned him into the role of a producer in September 2018. It was later reported in 2020 that there were no plans for an in-ring return.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to him with his injury,” Gable said on The Bump. “But you never say never. He’s working on it, he’s trying to get back and who knows? A reunion is always something that I would never be against.

“Jason [Jordan] was such a big part of my journey to being successful in WWE. Who’s to say if I would’ve even gotten a start in NXT or the main roster if it wasn’t for Jason? I just feel so fortunate that we meshed together so well. He’s another one of those guys like Otis that, our mentalities are just so similar, and we just resonate on the same levels when it comes to everything ,and I think it bled through in our tag team.”

