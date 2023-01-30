The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now online. The episode pays tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident two weeks ago. The video description reads, “Matt & Nick travel to Lexington, Kentucky. Mark Briscoe honors his brother Jay on Dynamite.”

AEW star The Blade took to Twitter to comment on the loud reactions he and his tag partner, The Butcher, have been getting on AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation. He writes, “ROAD WARRIOR POPS THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS ON DARK AND ELEVATION.”