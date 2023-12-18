During a Highspot Virtual Signing, Jay Lethal talked about whether TNA should return with the six-sided ring when the promotion rebrands next month at Hard to Kill.

“I was happy they did that. You have no idea, I was happy. The next thing that needs to happen though is…the ring. That six-sided ring made them. It’s for the fans. It’s for them,” he said regarding the company rebranding the company. “I didn’t mind it. It was a bit funky to get used to,” Lethal said regarding the ring.

Lethal also addressed wrestlers not liking the ring.

“I know the wrestlers may (not) prefer it, but if that’s the identity and the fans voted. They should put a vote to the fans.”

