TNA Wrestling announced a new partnership with PowerTown Wrestling to produce action figures. TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Partners With PowerTown Wrestling To Produce TNA Action Figures & Accessories

Series One To Debut In Summer 2024!

TNA Wrestling is returning to the action figure market through a long-term contract with PowerTown Wrestling to produce collectible TNA Action Figures & Accessories, it was jointly announced today.

Pre-sale orders for Series One will begin in March 2024 and the figures will be shipped in August 2024. Series Two of the TNA Wrestling Action Figures from PowerTown will be shipped in December 2024. More information on who will be included in each series will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are happy to get into the ring with TNA Wrestling, as we bring two recognizable brands in the wrestling industry together for the first time,” says Steve Rosenthal, co-founder and managing partner of Relativity Worldwide, the parent company of PowerTown. “This partnership will allow us to leverage our expertise in developing high quality action figures and accessories to bring to market a line of products that will be equally exciting for wrestling fans worldwide.”

In less than two years, PowerTown has become a leader in developing and marketing original collectible wrestling action figures legends of the sport from the past six decades. The brand launched last year with its Series 1 Ultra collection, featuring six iconic pro wrestling personalities: Verne Gagne, Lou Thesz, Stan Hansen, Bruiser Brody, Magnum TA, and Kerry Von Erich. Each seven-inch scale ‘Ultra’ figure is highlighted with personalized accessories and ring-wear, along with championship belts. PowerTown Wrestling recently announced its new Ultra Series 2 line-up.

“TNA fans have been asking when the next TNA Action Figures will be released. Finally, we have the answer: 2024 – and we’re very confident that fans worldwide will be thrilled with these new TNA Action Figures from PowerTown Wrestling. PowerTown delivers high-quality collectibles and we are very excited to work with the entire team there,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.

The TNA Wrestling Action Figures from PowerTown will be Ultra figures, like the popular Ultras Series 1 figures from PowerTown, which are sold out. The Ultra figures are 7-inch scale, sculpted for their real-life height in scale with other wrestlers. The figures have 30 modes of articulation; thus, the head rotates and nods, arms rotate and move forward and back, biceps rotate and much more. Other features of Ultra figures include moveable elbows, rotating wrists and torso, and bending ankles.

Rosenthal created the wrestling action figure craze of the 1980s while serving in a senior management role at Remco Toys as part of a licensing partnership with AWA All-Star Wrestling. He re-entered the business in 2022 through a partnership with Gagne and Magnum TA and has since launched a series of impressive action figures featuring legends of the sport’s past.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., TNA Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

About Relativity Worldwide:

Relativity Worldwide LLC was founded in 2022 by toy industry veteran Steve Rosenthal and wrestling legend Greg Gagne. Under their leadership and in support of their passion and love of wrestling, the duo launched PowerTown Wrestling, a new line of original collectible wrestling action figures comprised of legends of the sport, featuring the tagline, ‘Where Wrestling Lives On.’ The Series 1 Ultra collection launched in 2022. Rosenthal partnered with Verne Gagne’s son, Greg. The team continues to work with legendary wrestlers and their families while collaborating with the best sculptors, toy designers, and manufacturing partners to develop an incredible line of high-quality legacy collectibles.