NJPW superstar Jay White recently joined The Sessions with host Renee Paquette, where the Switchblade discussed a number of different topics, including his how NJPW gives him the freedom to work at other companies. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is still signed with NJPW but has a fair bit of freedom to work elsewhere:

“I didn’t sign with them (AEW) or anything like that. I’m still with New Japan but luckily I have a fair bit of freedom where I can go and do what I want so to speak. I thought it was kind of known, there was never one of those sweet graphics put out with me so…”

Says he had no idea what he was getting into when joining the NJPW dojo:

“My kind of mistake when I went into the dojo is I didn’t do enough research on New Japan’s history itself, the culture, and the way the system works,” White said. “I really had no clue what I was going into, I also didn’t want to ask too many questions because I didn’t want to come off like I was being hesitant about it at all which I wasn’t.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)