Jay White is once again the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion as he beat Kazuchika Okada in the main event of NJPW Dominion.

The finish saw White counter the Rainmaker with the Blade Runner that led to him pinning him for three.

After the match, White sent a message to Hangman Page by saying he can face Okada if he wants him because he’s not getting the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

This past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Hangman called out Okada for a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.