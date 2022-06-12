Speaking on GAW TV, JBL discussed his admiration for current WWE producer Finlay. He thinks the former WWE star is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

“By the time he came to the States, he was older and he got hurt a little bit, and he wasn’t like he was back in the early ’90s. I wish America could have seen him back in the late ’80s, early ’90s, he was the best I’ve ever seen.”

JBL also praised him for his work with female talent as a WWE producer:

“Then he got handed the women and … he helped turn, many of the women did it as well, helped turn that into the incredible [division] that we have today, this incredible movement.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.