In an exclusive interview on the WrestleTalk Podcast, Taya Valkyrie discussed the possibility of a future AEW run.
She is currently working in Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE. Her husband, John Morrison, has made a few appearances over the last few weeks.
“The doors in wrestling are all open right now, as that’s the landscape we’re living in. There are tonnes of fabulous women in AEW like Britt Baker who I’ve never wrestled one on one, and plenty of newcomers such as Jade Cargill, and Kiera Hogan I know really well. There’s lots of women there I’ve never faced before, so I want to explore all avenues but I feel like going over there and having some matches with those women would be awesome. I’m open to the idea. There’s also a lot of really fun mixed tags we could have…! The Elites vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker? My forbidden door is open.”