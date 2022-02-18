WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently joined the Angle podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Damian Priest, and how he would add the U.S. champion, along with Otis and Chad Gable, to his Cabinet faction. Highlights are below.

Says he would have added Damian Priest to the Cabinet faction, and how Priest has the “it” factor:

“Damian Priest, not that he needs the rub. He’s not, he’s a star. But that guy is a rockstar, man. You know, he just has a presence about him and you can’t replicate that. You know, some guys have that, some guys don’t. I was at a deal here in DC recently and Mike Singletary walked in and as soon as did, you know, he’s an older guy now. He’s not very big. Everybody knew a star had walked into the room. Some guys just have that. The Rock has that, Cena has that. I think Damian Priest has that.”

Would also add Chad Gable and Otis:

“I’d love to have him be part of some type of Cabinet. I’d love to have Otis and Chad Gable in there too. I love those two. Those guys crack me up. They’re so entertaining. That new look of Otis is just fantastic.”

Calls Chad Gable another star with huge potential:

“He’s a smart guy, obviously. Nobody can do that unless you’re a smart guy, and he’s very good on the mic. You never know about guys until you get them out there and they do it. You know, some guys are real good in the back being funny and some guys are not out there and some guys, when you give a microphone just light up and tear up the room. That’s what Chad Gable does.”

