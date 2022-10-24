AEW star JD Drake recently spoke with Josh Nason from the Wrestling Observer about his run with the company thus far, how much he’s enjoyed working in AEW, and how he does still aim to show fans his true self on-screen. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.

Says he is having a great time working in AEW, but is still aiming to meet more goals:

“I’m never satisfied, ever. I feel like myself and Anthony Henry are one of the best tag teams you still haven’t seen yet. You give us the opportunity, and we’ll become a household name. End of discussion, period. To say that I’m disappointed with my run would be the furthest thing from the truth. I am living a dream that I should have never had the opportunity to live, especially according to what others have told me in other companies in other places that I wasn’t fit to compete for them. Hold my beer and watch. It’s been the time of my life. Five-year-old me is literally excited that I get to wrestle on television and be known by fans all over the world and work with guys like Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn. The list goes on and on.”

How AEW allows him to wrestle professionally, and that soon fans will get to see the real me:

“Guys I grew up watching as a kid are now my co-workers. How can I be upset about that? Would I have liked to have won more matches in my time? Well, of course, but I’m still able to step foot into a professional wrestling ring for a company that is the second largest company in America, will soon be the largest company in America, in my opinion, the best company in America, and do the thing I love the most, next to raising children and being a husband. I absolutely love professional wrestling. I love performing, I love teaching. I can’t say anything but good things about my run. Hopefully, it gets better. I’m going to make sure it gets better. Before I’m done, you guys are going to see the real me.”

