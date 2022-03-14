NJPW superstar Jeff Cobb recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including why he chose not to sign with WWE when he was offered a contract last year, stating that he enjoys his creative freedom more than just making money. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reasons why he did not sign with WWE:

Definitely the creative freedom [is what drives me]. I mean, I don’t wanna get too much into detail but, if I wanted to just chase it for the money, I would have signed with WWE last year. But I chose not to, just because, again, money’s not the end-all be-all for myself and it’s not where I’m at in my life right now.

Says he would have considered signing with WWE if they offered him a contract after his 2014 tryout:

Now, when I had my first tryout in 2014, if they gave me a contract, I probably would have signed it back then just because I was at a different point in my career and a different point, just, in my life. But, flash forward, what was it? Six, eight years later, I’m happy I didn’t go there.

