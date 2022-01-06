According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, NJPW superstar Jeff Cobb is dealing with a knee injury and will be undergoing an MRI following his participation in WrestleKingdom 16. He competed in a six-man tag match on night one, then had a marquee singles matchup against former world champion Tetsuya Naito on night two.

The extent of Cobb’s injury is currently unknown, but it is reported that he hurt it on night one. He had a busy 2021 wrestling in numerous promotions including MLW, NJPW STRONG, CMLL, and Beyond Wrestling to name a few.

We’ll keep you updated.