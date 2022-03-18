Jeff Hardy made an appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy to discuss a wide range of topics including his WWE departure.

During it, he talked about why he turned down the offer to be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. This was after the company released him in December and he was still waiting for his non-compete clause to expire.

The company did try to get him back by offering him a spot in the Hall of Fame class.

“It just felt completely wrong. Like it just didn’t feel like the time at all. I almost felt offended. I was very emotional, and I was like, ‘What? So wait, what? After my 90 days are up, and the Hall of Fame is in April or whatever, and I do go to AEW, how’s that going to work? What are you trying to hit me with here as far as if I do sign with AEW when I’m free? How would that even work?’ You know, just my mind and emotions kind of went crazy. I was in tears because I was like this my career. I know I’ve been a very influential person to a lot of young, misunderstood individuals. But yeah, it just felt so wrong. I almost felt like, ‘How dare you’ in a sense. I know it sounds crazy, I guess, when you get offered the Hall of Fame. It’s like, ‘Oh, of course. Yeah. I’m a Hall of Famer.’ It’s never really meant that much to me, like the Hall of Fame, whatever it is, but it’s not time for that. That’s why it was just kind of like a hard no, especially it feels like something Matt and I should go in together as the Hardy Boyz when the time is right.”

