Jeff Jarrett gives his thoughts on one of AEW’s most important stories heading into AEW Revolution.

At the event, Sting will wrestle his final matchup ever alongside Darby Allin against the Young Bucks, with the AEW tag team titles on the line. On the latest edition of his My World podcast Jarrett spoke about the Bucks attacking Sting and leaving him a bloody mess shortly after winning the tag titles on last week’s Dynamite.

The episodic nature of any story, if you don’t have that antagonist really up, I think when you look at any story in professional wrestling that’s had even moderate success, your heels [have] gotta be standing tall. Sometimes, I feel like I sound so cliche or old-school, but any story told since the beginning of time, you gotta build heat. But very rarely has that type of impact…I thought it clicked on every cylinder. I was happy to see it in so many ways. Matthew and Nicholas leaning into the EVPs, the celebration afterward, it felt like everything was breathing….Long-time Sting watchers, we would have never called, ‘Hey, the boys are gonna get their ass kicked.’ So well done. Absolutely well done. They took an ass-whopping [laughs]. I’ll just say things are heating up, and the night in Greensboro, it’s just building.

AEW has yet to officially confirm the matchup for Revolution but multiple reports and television indicates that it will be happening. Latest lineup for Revolution is below.

-Sting’s retirement match (Most likely Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks)

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championshp

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)