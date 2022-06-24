Jeff Jarrett made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about returning to WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events:

“Promoting a show in 2022 is different than it was even in 2019. So the presentation, the marketing, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, all of that, those are our touchpoints to our audience. So marketing in that vein, and then the traditional radio and TV, and then the overall marketing of any event is RAW and SmackDown every Monday and Friday. The presentation, the marketing, and what drives live events, I don’t want to say it’s brand new, but promoting a show today is different from 2019 and so I’m highly energized to get in there, roll up my sleeves, try different things, and be innovative, and at the end of the day, like all of us, to create more revenue for WWE.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription