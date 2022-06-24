NJPW has announced an event for Starrcast V weekend in Nashville as Music City Mayhem will take place on July 30th. NJPW issued the following:

Music City Mayhem Joins STARRCAST July 30! 【NJoA】

From July 29-31, STARRCAST hits the Nashville Fairgrounds. As the wrestling world’s eyes turn to Tennessee, NJPW will be a part of the proceedings!

Music City Mayhem will see some of NJPW’s best in the Music City with some incredible matches to be announced. Tickets will go on sale on Monday June 27 at 10AM CT, and you’re going to want to be a big part of NJPW’s return to Nashville, both in person and for a live special on FITE TV!

NJPW MUSIC CITY MAYHEM

Nashville Fairgrounds Saturday July 30

Seats Advance

GA Seating $35

Ringside C $50

Ringside B $99

Ringside A $149

Card, wrestlers to be announced