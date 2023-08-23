On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jeff Hardy.

During it, Jarrett talked about the impact of Jeff Hardy on the early days of TNA Wrestling for his first run in 2003 before he returned in 2010. Here is what he had to say:

“The loudest pop, I guess Road Warrior pop, but no, the loudest pop I’ve ever heard at the Nashville Sports Arena. And when we do the long form, maybe we’ll get the impact plus code and pop it up there. It was unbelievable. And we knew that. We say we collectively TNA creative, just all of us that we wanted to get him. But Jeff was coming off., Running ragged. And so we had to kind of ease into a relationship. But when we got him for the one-off, and he came out years later, we got him again; as you said, he was a top merchandise seller. He was a super current. I can’t say it was a jump, but remember, we’re talking years before Twitter was a thing. And yeah, that’s right. There were, you know, the dirt sheets, but the Internet was there. You would know better than me, but I felt it was much smaller. But he was shot. But. But I mean, so he was shocked. But the ones that knew the roof came off, and it was something. Oh, man, I just had a thought in my brain. I’m changing subjects I’d love. God rest his soul. Suppose Don West would have come on and done kind of. God rest his soul if Don West had done kind of on Jeff Hardy merchandise. Don would do an entire three-hour episode about Jeff moving merchandise. And I’ll when we do research; I’ll maybe pick Greg Jenkins and some other or Jason James, some other guy’s brains about some merch stats and stuff like that. That’s a whole other conversation that we’ll get into. But Jeff, being a part of the early days of TNA, we’re huge, and there look, I don’t want to get too deep into it, but Conrad, when we knew we had him on board, there was no question. Jeff Hardy was the. Tip top babyface. For our first-ever monthly pay-per-view. That’s what I thought of him. Or we thought of him as a talent. He moved the needle for us. And I’m not just saying pay-per-view buys or television ratings. He. He was a guy that did not just move everything. Merch. A big, big part of the early days of TNA.”