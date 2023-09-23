Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about why he didn’t work with Abyss much in TNA Wrestling.

“We were both heels for most of our careers. I give him a hard time here, but I cannot compliment him enough on his passion. That’s one thing. Passion for the business. But well, my confidence in the Abyss is right up there at the very top, many times at TNA, wearing the multiple hats I did. I knew that if Abyss was in my segment in any shape, form, or fashion, I would go to him most of the time before show day. But say, Hey man, you’re involved in this. You kind of run, pulling on it. We didn’t use the word maybe I used the word agent, but, you know, producing agent, whatever it is, let’s talk about it. Come to me. And Abyss knew how to put everyone’s pieces of the puzzle together. So he just has a really, really, really great mind for the business. But I think the short answer is we didn’t really wrestle each other because we were both heels.”

