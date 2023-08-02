Jeff Jarrett is ready to show the Elite that just because he doesn’t know how to do a bunch of fancy moves doesn’t mean he won’t still end up victorious.

Double-J spoke on this topic during an interview with DAZN ahead of this evening’s 200th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he, Jay Lethal, and Satnum Singh will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) in trios action. Jarrett says he plans on using his wrestling IQ to defeat the company’s top team.

I woke up to numerous texts because it was announced overnight. But quite the buzz already, about the match. I responded to Kenny Omega’s tweet, and I was very honest and candid about it. I’ll never match him or Nick or Matt, move for move. But I always somehow, someway end up victorious. I think that’s all, I call it the wrestling IQ. So that’s my prediction for Wednesday.

The Hall of Famer later compliments the Elite for their contribution to pro wrestling, and adds that fans will be in for a real treat when the two teams collide later this evening.

It’s a milestone, this 200th episode of Dynamite. The Elite and Kenny, they are the founders. They’re right in there, the originals, and so it’s pretty special to be facing those guys. In a lot of ways, it’s an honor. I’ve got a lot of respect for what they’ve done. But me, Jay, and Satnam are not anywhere close to being your ordinary, average trios opponents. So I think those guys are in for quite a treat.

