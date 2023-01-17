Jeff Jarrett hit Paul Walter Hauser over the head with his guitar on AEW Rampage last week for a segment to get more heat with fans.

During his My World podcast, Jarrett gave his thoughts to Conrad Thompson on Hauser:

“The little doughboy, Paul Walter Hausen. (Jeff deliberately mispronounced his name). I mean, a glorified, glory hound, LA Scrum. You caught me out of left field. I had no idea you’re gonna go down this rabbit hole this early. Another guy who’s in a long, long line of morons and imbeciles that want to step into our industry, and I’m going with Beetlejuice, Gary Coleman, the list goes on and on, C-lists actors who like to get up and say,’ I’m fanboy this and I’m fanboy that, and I got a lot of respect for this.'”

“Conrad, you know as well as I do. Could you not see through this? He’s an actor. He is up in the middle of the ring, in the middle of the Kia Forum, which set a record box office. I wrestled in that building. Alex Marvez said the last time I was in the building wrestling was 1994. So how’s that trivia? But back to Walter Hausen? Conrad, can you imagine a guy that is doing pretty good for a C-list actor? I mean, he’s a journeyman. He’s like, you know, journeyman wrestlers. He’s a journeyman actor. He’s gonna have a nice little run and then he’ll be forgotten about, but he’s trying to step into our world and comes up with his silly one liners and says I look like an owner of a Crunch Fitness or taking potshots and all that. Well, again, he ended up in the same place that Beetlejuice ,and Gary Coleman, and Moolah, and Mae, and Ben Stiller, and all the other C-lists folks that kind of stepped their toe in our business.”

“I had no idea that you knew of this guy. When I heard backstage that he was coming on Wednesday, true story here Conrad, I kept saying, ‘Who are you guys talking about?’ ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. He’s a fan of the show. Actually, he’s been in Jacksonville and he’s a huge AEW fan.’ I said, ‘I get all that. There’s a lot of delusional fans out there like that, and I understand that, but can you give me a heads up? What actually has he done that, I don’t even want to say relevant. What has he done that I would be aware of?’”