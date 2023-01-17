In an interview with Rob Armstrong of BTSports’ What Went Down, Finn Balor reflected on some of his career high points, including his participation in the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble.

He participated in the match for more than 57 minutes before John Cena eliminated him. He wants another shot to last an hour going into the 2023 contest.

“It was fine. I remember thinking I could go for a little longer,” Balor said. “It definitely felt like something was achieved that night. Some nights, you go out there and you just do your job, and it’s A,B,C, D, and then you’re down. With that, there was a lot of kind of working on the fly or just having to improvise a lot and really be in the moment and enjoy it. I really did, and I would love another shot at maybe cracking the one-hour mark in the Rumble. “I was a little bit disappointed, actually, that I got 57 minutes, 58 seconds or something like that. I had no idea, but when I came back, someone told me and [said], ‘Oh, good job, you almost landed an hour.’ I was like, ‘Almost? It felt like a little bit longer than that.”

