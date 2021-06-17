During a recent episode of “My World With Jeff Jarrett”, Jarrett spoke on the original concept for the X-Division in TNA. Here’s what he had to say:

When you promote lesser than – cruiserweight, junior heavyweight, light heavyweight – you’re not a heavyweight. So, I always had the mindset……it goes without saying that we’re a distant number two, we’re the alternative. The X Division had a wonderful opportunity to really set us apart. I knew Vince McMahon had never done it and would never do it. He would never – just like Eric [Bischoff] experienced, he featured the cruiserweight and called them cruiserweight, but it made his product different. With the X Division, it was a hybrid form of wrestling and we harped on that. It’s not totally lucha, it’s not totally mat wrestling, and it’s not totally strong style. It’s even gonna have some showmanship of US wrestling. But it’s all gonna be rolled into one. It’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits. If I remember correctly, on the first show we had a six-man tag, but in show two, we had AJ [Styles] being crowned the first-ever X Division Champion. It really was a defining moment, in my opinion, in AJ Styles’ career.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My World With Jeff Jarrett. H/T 411Mania.