WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about the reaction backstage when Robbie of the Highlanders showed up at a TNA taping while being employed at WWE in March of 2008. This ended up being one of the reasons Robbie was let go by WWE in August of that year.

“I don’t, and the reason being is that there were so many things going on. In 2008, and this was WrestleMania season, I remember hearing the buzz. They were like, ‘Hey man. This WWE talent is out in the crowd.’ I said, ‘Why isn’t he back here?’ They said, ‘He doesn’t want to come back here.’ I couldn’t put that together…I do remember being asked, and I said, ‘Of course you’re going to show him on camera. What is the downside?’ I didn’t think the guy would put his job at risk by coming to a show, so I thought, ok, if he’s going to be here, he’s at least willing to take the risk, or he has taken the risk. Does he think we’re going to shoot around him? He knew the industry. I hate that he got fired, but that’s all post mortem.”

