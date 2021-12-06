WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new deal with the company.

Tonight’s RAW will take place from the FedEx Forum in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis, and word going around is that he has inked a new contract, according to PWInsider.

Lawler’s current deal would have expired at the end of this year, but he will remain with the company now that he has re-signed. There is no word yet on the length of the deal.

Lawler, who turned 72 on November 29, still makes special appearances for WWE, last working the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show a few weeks back. He also works the occasional indie event, and also runs his King Jerry Lawler’s Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis. The King first started working for WWE back in 1992. His last run on commentary went from September 2019 – April 2020.

