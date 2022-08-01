Jerry “The King” Lawler was among the names to make surprise appearances at Ric Flair’s Last Match event on Sunday night inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the main event, Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

During it, there was an interview in Jarrett’s locker room where Lawler gave Jeff a pep talk and stated Flair stole his strut from Jackie Fargo. Lawler wanted Jeff to do the Fargo strut over Flair’s unconscious body by the night’s end.