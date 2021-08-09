It’s no secret that Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW’s product and some of its wrestlers.

However, when he gave a tribute to the late great “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton on the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he was appreciative of the kind words of Tony Khan, AEW’s President, and the graphic the promotion sent out about Eaton.

Eaton passed away last Wednesday. Here is what he had to say:

“I want to say this also, a lot of people tweeted including the folks at AEW tweeted a nice graphic and a respectful message about Bobby. I know that some of the AEW personnel at various positions listen to the show. That’s not a side comment either. If anybody with access to Tony Khan can get to him, tell him that I heard everything that he said about Bobby and how respectful it was and how nice it was and I thank you Tony. Tony Khan is not a horrible human being. We may see way far apart on wrestling in a variety of issues but that was a cool thing to do Tony. I hope somebody will deliver that message to him.”

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers off all-time “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rPIIvlGlX4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

H/T to WrestlingNews.co