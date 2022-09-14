WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about the legend’s battle with cancer over the last year, and how lucky he is that he didn’t have to do chemotherapy. Duggan also discusses having his prostate removed, and how important it was that the cancer was caught early by doctors. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he had his prostate removed last year:

“I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything, but I got another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me. I was very disappointed to say the least. I was really down for a little while but had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, and rang the bell. I’m cancer-free, thank the Lord.”

How lucky he is to not have to do chemo:

“Thank goodness I didn’t have to do that. Chemo is so much worse than radiation. Radiation was almost like an X-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn’t hear anything.”

Says they caught the cancer early:

“I know it’s a terrifying deal for me and my whole family when everybody hears that, but early detection can save your life. This is my second bout with very aggressive cancers and I’m here to talk about it. So, get your physical, folks.”