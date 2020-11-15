During his appearance on AdFreeShows, Jim Herd revealed that he attempted to sign Randy Savage to WCW during his tenure there. Here’s what he had to say:

Savage was so popular with young kids. We tried to get Savage from Vince. [Jack Petrik] was at this meeting, and he couldn’t go any higher, although I would have. I offered him half a million dollars and Petrik shut it down. Petrik was my boss, through Turner, and I would have gone higher. I thought he would have revolutionized our younger viewer and Petrik didn’t want to bust the budget.