Jim Ross covered the Armageddon 2000 pay-per-view view during the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling J.R.

The show featured the first-ever 6-man Hell in a Cell match. However, after a few years of using this theme, WWE decided to drop the name of the event and replaced it with Vengeance.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the change happened after 9/11 as they removed some negative sounding shows following the tragedy.

We had a square table meeting. It was in Vince McMahon’s office, and what he said was what we did,” Ross said. “Sometimes in McMahons world, things like that could not be recognized. You have to go back and say how can we make this viewer-friendly under the guides of the times we live in? We didn’t do a lot of those kinds of meetings. We had a small group that made decisions. He liked it that way; he didn’t like sharing information with non-wrestling people in a big group. And what kind of feedback are you going to get? Vince just came up listening to somebody, and they reminded him that this isn’t real sensitive and Armageddon probably isn’t the right name for this d**n thing and what it signifies. I remember us talking about it and saying we got to rebrand some of these shows. Quite frankly, it’s not a bad idea. Wrestling fans love new and fresh. You don’t screw with your 4 [major] pay per views. The others, to me, they can all be changed. What’s it going to do?

H/T to Wrestling Inc