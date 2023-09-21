Jim Ross gives his thoughts on the pay-per-view model in pro-wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed this topic during a recent conversation on his Grillin JR podcast, where he explained why he thinks the quarterly PPV format works better than the monthly PPV format.

I liked the old format because it gave companies, whoever they were, opportunities to build and to build the anticipation for that pay-per-view and that investment that the fans need to make to enjoy it, you gotta buy it. I think the economy dictates a lot of that. You got to have a great attraction. Attractions sell pay-per-views, Conrad. It’s that simple. It’s not the second match on the card, third match, it’s what’s on the poster so to speak. I like the fact that at one time, we were able to build stories and strengthen them so that there is more of a desire to buy and to watch. You got to change with the times, I get that, and I have no problem with that either. I just think the storytelling realm of pro wrestling, we’re better off with the opportunity to build. It looks like you’re right, the trend is going to be that of monthlies. If you’re creative enough to build a good story for monthlies, more power to you because it creates more paydays. I’m a big fan of building the story, or building the anticipation for the story type situation.

