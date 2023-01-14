Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer talked about not liking to do angles in the ring while in WWE as he wanted to just be an announcer on camera:

“Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in my view. You’ll never hear me say ‘oh I love that angle where I got in the ring.’ Never and the reason I say that is my athletic skills and my wrestling training to take a flat back or to do anything to protect myself never happened which you know what it was and it took time away from real talent from real wrestlers and I don’t fit in that category. I was willing to be a team player as always and do my best to not suck too bad, but I wasn’t crazy about it. I just wasn’t crazy about any of the angles I did because I just felt like I took time away from real wrestlers who needed the TV time simple as that, but hey I went along with it and it was what it was. I know it probably sucked, but I don’t know if it could have sucked worse, I guess. I was surrounded by some real good talent. Anytime Lawler is your partner, you know you’re going to be in pretty good shape. He’s going to keep the rotor in the water and help me through the choppy waters if you will. I don’t know how the ratings were on that. I don’t even remember. I think they probably were okay because it was unique. It’s like a train wreck you know you got to stop and look.”