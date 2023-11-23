Jim Ross was a big fan of the Texas Deathmatch between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at this past Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the blood feud during the latest edition of his Grillin JR. podcast. He begins by praising Swerve and The Hangman for raising the bar from their previous match and adding a lot of physicality that reminded him of old ECW matchups.

It was a lot of drama. A lot of physicality. They raised the bar, as I tweeted out as the match was going on. Those hardcore-type matches, it reminded me a lot of an old ECW. The matches and the move set and the violence, I guess. It was a hell of a performance by those guys. I’m proud of both their efforts. Whether you like the hardcore style or you don’t like the hardcore style, the one thing you cannot do is to criticize the efforts and the work rate of the talents. That was covered,” Ross said.

Ross would go on to discuss the show as a whole, stating that he believes AEW delivered on all aspects for Full Gear.

There were a lot of really good matches on that pay-per-view. I thought it was just a smashing hit, what I saw. I knew what it was gonna be like, and it was exactly like I thought it was going to be. I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh, I know everything.’ I just thought that the whole crew delivered. It was hard because the management of the blood, unique. It was a challenge for the talents to follow what they’re following. Nonetheless, I thought they pulled it off very well. They should be proud of their efforts. It was a fun show to watch. AEW always seems to deliver in crunch time with these pay-per-views. It’s uncanny how the guys rise to the occasion and they pull this thing off, and they certainly pulled it off in California.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)