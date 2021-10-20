WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the career of Sid Vicious on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross recalls Vicious being an attraction for the company, and comments on his world title win over Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1996 pay per view. Highlights are below.

Thoughts on Sid Vicious:

“Not all sizzle, but I think he was an attraction. Attractions are to be seen seldomly and to be kept in their lane. He was never gonna be a Funk or a Brisco. He was an attraction. He’s like I tried to explain to the writers, he’s like Vader. He’s like Vince’s dad booked Andre. The less you see them, the better off you are.”

Recalls Vicious winning the world title from Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series:

“When he won the title, I think that to me was a crescendo for Sid of matches I can recall off the top of my head. And let’s also be honest, he was in there with one of the best ever and it was a long-term storyline that was gonna culminate in the Alamo Dome in Shawn’s hometown. So, all the pieces were already set in place. I think that was probably Sid’s best night. Of course, it was at the Garden, so that always adds a little. The arena always added some value.”

