Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed the possibility of AEW signing CM Punk after a eight year layoff. Punk has reportedly been in talks with the promotion, but there’s no confirmation he has signed with them. All indi

“I hope we sign him. I hope he’s one of our guys. CM Punk is a treasure, and he can contribute a lot to a lot of guys. He’s willing to share his knowledge and his expertise with other talents. He pays it forward, and has no problem doing so. That’s my take on him. Anybody that signs CM Punk for limited engagements, or less than full, and in our company, we’re only working one day a week.

This is becoming elementary. Why do people want to come to AEW? Because they can have a life, and they can create to their own creative. They can create their own storylines. They can create their own promo material. It’s a way to express yourself creatively that they didn’t have in other companies, by and large.

If we can sign CM Punk to our team and our roster, it’s a great get. I hope that we do at some point in time, sooner than later. He’s just a huge player in the big picture. Am I worried that his layoff will affect his work? Well we know it’s going to affect his work to some degree because he’s eight years older. He’s in his 40’s, but that doesn’t seem to matter in today’s wrestling business, especially when you have a schedule like ours. I’m not worried about if he does sign, and I hope he does, how effective he’s going to be. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to be effective, and he can help us in so many other ways. It’s amazing the things that he can do to help us. A lot of people are going to rely on him, ask questions for advice, and he will coach them up if he does come. He’s the kind of guy that’s willing to help a younger talent improve their game.”