During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on what he believes to be Lex Luger’s legacy in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s an interesting question, and there’s a lot of right answers probably. I equate it to football player at Oklahoma named Marcus Dupree – arguably the greatest high school running back in history. He got with the wrong people and got influenced to transfer and all this other shit. They did an [ESPN] 30 for 30 on him called [The Best That Never Was], and I think that’s where we are here with Luger. I kind of get that feel with Lex. He had everything. The look, size, demeanor, athletic ability, and all those things. But it never happened. There were a lot of errors in booking with Luger. You’d get him right to the altar and then the wedding was off, more than once. He got left standing at the altar many, many times. I think that affected the fans’ confidence in him, and I think some fans are smart enough to know that there was something wrong here. So, I think that’s what I would say his legacy is. The greatest that never was.

