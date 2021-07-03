News broke last month that AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega was dealing with a slew of major injuries, including a deep bruise on his tailbone, general wear and tear to his knees, and an athletic hernia.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega is doing “much better” than he was last month, with the report mentioning that he underwent stem-cell and PRP treatment for the hernia which has made a “world of difference.” The recovery could not have come at a better time as the Cleaner is preparing for a number of key title matchups, including against Andrade at AAA TripleMania XXIX, and Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.

