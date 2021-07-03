Fightful Select has released the following notes regarding AEW women’s division star Melanie Cruise, and her status with the company.

-Many have asked about Cruise since fellow stars Awesome Kong and Shanna did not have their contracts renewed. The report states that Cruise is not currently factored into any of AEW’s future plans, nor has she been around as of late.

-It is mentioned that Cruise has been quite successful with her ventures outside of wrestling, but it is not clarified if she has been released.

