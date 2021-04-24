During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross had high praise for the TLC match between Edge and John Cena. Here’s what he had to say:

People were so accustomed to seeing the Hardyz, Edge and Christian, and the Dudleyz – teams, in these TLC matches. It gave you more opportunity and more inventory there for crash and burns. But these two guys pulled it off big time. It shows they got along and that they had the cooperation and were pros. I don’t think there was ever a better singles TLC match that I can remember seeing in WWE or anywhere.

