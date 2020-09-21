During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he thinks all current wrestlers should be trying to learn from Bobby Heenan. Here’s what he had to say:

If you’re a wrestler today and you get a chance to go back and watch some of his work, whether as a wrestler, manager or broadcaster, you can learn things. Even if you’re a wrestler, you say ‘How would it help me to watch Bobby Heenan as a broadcaster?’ Because it’s all about timing and logic and pushing the right buttons to elicit the right response. Anybody that wants to get better in their craft in pro wrestling can certainly do so by watching as much Bobby Heenan as you can and watching him wrestle and watch how he got matches over. The idea was to embellish and underscore the proficiencies of the babyfaces – in other words, to get the babyfaces over. You can pick out any tape randomly, and you’ll see him doing exactly that each and every time out. He stands above everybody else.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.