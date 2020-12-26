During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on what he expects from Sting during his stay in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

What’s really going on is Tony Khan reached out, hired Sting to multi-year deal. He’s gonna have a variety of roles. I don’t know what they are exactly, but they’ll be in a creative capacity to where he’s a character on television. There’s a lot of ways to be a character on TV that’s been accepted by the audience nowadays that doesn’t include wrestling a match every week. I don’t think anybody should wrestle a match every week on television. I think it’s the kiss of death. You want to keep your talent fresh, so you don’t want to overexpose them. There’s a lot of great things Sting can do. When he made his debut, he didn’t say a word. He looked guys in the eye, and he looked the three guys in the face.

You can listen HERE.

