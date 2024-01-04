Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his health and AEW status after appearing for the first time in months on the December 20 episode of AEW Dynamite from OKC.

“It’s pretty good. I got an MRI yesterday. They had to make sure that nothing was wrong with the bone in my tibia, where that radiation issue is located. Haven’t got the results to that back yet. I had it done yesterday. So sooner or later, we’ll get the results of that. Don’t feel like there’s anything to be worried about. My doctor just wants to be more cautious than not. The wound is healing, but as long as this blood sugar issue is prominent, it’s gonna be hard to heal. I wish we could have known that a year ago. But in any event, it is what it is, and I’ll just make it work. That’s always been my mantra, to overcome adversity. So it’s all good. The wound is still there, still hurts. But I’ve kind of gotten adjusted to it, in a way. It sounds morbid as hell, but it’s what it is. You gotta keep fighting. So I’m gonna keep fighting, and then get past this thing.

“I had a great time in Oklahoma. Tony Khan let me sit in on a match [with the] announcers. It was kinda cool. Fans were seemingly happy to see me, which made me feel great. So it’s all good. It’s just a matter of continuing to battle, stay positive, and get to the finish line. That’s where we are now. We’re en route to the finish line. We’re not there yet, but we’re closer than we’ve ever been. Therefore, I don’t know exactly when I’m coming back on the air. Sooner than later, hopefully.”