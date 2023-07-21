Jim Ross looks back on Ultimo Dragon’s run with WWE.

The Japanese legend briefly competed for The Fed from 2003-2004, but would depart as quietly as he came in. Ross would speak about this run during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he questioned why the former multi-time champion didn’t find more success in WWE.

I don’t know (why Último Dragón did not find more success in WWE). That’s a good question. He was a really talented guy. No doubt about that. But for some reason, it just didn’t click. It may have been who we booked him with. I don’t know. But he was very, very talented. There’s no doubt about that and he should’ve had more success in WWE than he earned.

Ross and his co-host, Conrad Thompson, later recall Dragon’s incredible run in WCW. They end by praising the legend for his in-ring talent.

Like you (podcast co-host), I enjoyed his work in WCW when I would catch it. But, it just didn’t pan out and it’s one of those headscratchers. He’s such a talented guy. It’s almost like, well hell, he can’t fail. Well yeah, he can and he did.

