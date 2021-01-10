During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about how Vince McMahon will decide to take someone out of the opening video graphic for various reasons.

When it happened to him, it apparently hurt his feelings due to the WWE Hall of Famer wanting to be part of the video package. Here is what he had to say:

“I took that as a great source of pride when some of my bites were featured in those opens,” Ross said. “I thought it was pretty cool, so it was a source of pride for me. When it got changed, when I got eliminated from it, it hurt my feelings, egocentrically. I wanted to be part of the open.”

