Christian Cage’s size may have worked against him early in his career in WWE.

Clearly it’s not an issue at this late stage of his legendary career.

During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross recalled Cage’s size holding him back early in his WWE career and at other points.

“His size [and] look didn’t do him any favors at certain points in his career,” he said. “I know that my belief is that [Vince] McMahon did not push him more because he didn’t like Christian’s look. It didn’t sell. It wasn’t the ‘wow factor.'”

Ross continued, “He wasn’t the guy, except for his hair, that could walk through an airport and be noticed. He fit in. Edge, being 6’4, stood out. So, yeah. Size had a big issue there, at times. He’s passed it now, thank God for AEW. That’s why he’s one of the best heels in the friggin’ business.”

Check out the complete episode of the Grilling J.R. podcast featuring Jim Ross via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.