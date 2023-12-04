The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT has been updated.

On Sunday, WWE released some promotional items for their weekly Tuesday night NXT on USA show, which advertises Andre Chase in a Chase U Assembly, as well as Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin going face-to-face ahead of their title tilt at NXT Deadline 2023.

Also scheduled for the show is Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier, Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier, as well as Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable & Maxxine Dupri vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah & Lash Legend).

